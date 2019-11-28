Senators' Craig Anderson: Lands on IR
The Senators placed Anderson (lower body) on injured reserve Thursday, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.
Anderson won't be eligible to return until Tuesday against Vancouver, so it wouldn't be surprising to see Anders Nilsson make back-to-back starts against Minnesota and Calgary on Friday and Saturday. In the meantime, Marcus Hogberg will take over as the Senators' backup.
