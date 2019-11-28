Avalanche's A.J. Greer: Brought up to big club
The Avalanche recalled Greer from AHL Colorado on Thuirsday, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.
Andre Burakovsky (upper body) isn't expected to be available for Friday's matchup with Chicago, so Greer will likely round out Colorado's depth up front against the Blackhawks. The 22-year-old winger has picked up two goals in nine AHL games this campaign.
