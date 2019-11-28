Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Starting in Boston

Lundqvist will patrol the crease during Friday's matinee matchup with the Bruins, Newsday's Colin Stephenson reports.

Lundqvist has been on a roll recently, picking up back-to-back wins over Minnesota and Carolina while posting an admirable 1.99 GAA and .944 save percentage. The veteran backstop will look to stay sharp in a brutal road matchup with a red-hot Boston club that's won five straight games.