Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Starting in Boston
Lundqvist will patrol the crease during Friday's matinee matchup with the Bruins, Newsday's Colin Stephenson reports.
Lundqvist has been on a roll recently, picking up back-to-back wins over Minnesota and Carolina while posting an admirable 1.99 GAA and .944 save percentage. The veteran backstop will look to stay sharp in a brutal road matchup with a red-hot Boston club that's won five straight games.
More News
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Trending in right direction•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Facing Hurricanes•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Solid effort in OT win•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Between pipes Monday•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Yields four in road loss•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Tending twine against Sens•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.