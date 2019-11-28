Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Starting Saturday
Andersen will defend the blue paint during Saturday's home game against the Sabres, Paul Hendrick of the Maple Leafs' official site reports.
Andersen has been red hot recently, stringing together three straight wins while posting an outstanding 1.34 GAA and .957 save percentage. The Danish netminder will look to keep rolling in a home matchup with a Buffalo team that's 5-7-1 on the road this year.
