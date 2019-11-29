Play

Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Returns to practice

Dubnyk (personal) rejoined the team at Thursday's practice session, The Athletic Minnesota reports.

While Dubnyk is back with the team, there is no certainty that he will be in action versus Ottawa on Friday and still needs to be added back onto the 23-man roster. Until the veteran is ready to go, Alex Stalock figures to continue patrolling the crease.

