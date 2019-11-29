Mrazek will start Friday's home game against Nashville, Chip Alexander of the Raleigh News and Observer reports.

Mrazek gave up a trio of first-period goals to the Rangers in his last outing, and that slow start was enough to hand him a 3-2 loss. The Czech netminder still sports an excellent 11-5-1 record, but a Nashville team that's averaging 3.46 goals per game won't make life easy for Mrazek.