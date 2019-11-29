Kuemper will start Friday's game in Vegas, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.

Antti Raanta is still sick, leaving the starting job to Kuemper. Both Arizona netminders have been outstanding, with Kuemper throwing his hat into the Vezina Trophy ring early on thanks to a 10-6-1 record, 2.03 GAA and .932 save percentage. He'll face a Vegas team that ranks right around league average with 2.93 goals per game.