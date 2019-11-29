Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Starting in Vegas
Kuemper will start Friday's game in Vegas, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.
Antti Raanta is still sick, leaving the starting job to Kuemper. Both Arizona netminders have been outstanding, with Kuemper throwing his hat into the Vezina Trophy ring early on thanks to a 10-6-1 record, 2.03 GAA and .932 save percentage. He'll face a Vegas team that ranks right around league average with 2.93 goals per game.
More News
-
Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Stops 31 in shootout win•
-
Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Starting with Raanta sick•
-
Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Allows three goals in shootout loss•
-
Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Slated to start Sunday•
-
Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Gives up three goals in loss•
-
Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Taking on Toronto•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.