Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Starting in Anaheim

Hellebuyck led his team out onto the ice Friday in Anaheim and will start the game, Ducks PA announcer Phil Hulett reports.

Hellebuyck has been the Jets' MVP this season, with 12 wins, a 2.34 GAA and .930 save percentage in 20 appearances. He's primed for another strong outing against a bottom-10 Ducks offense that's mustering only 2.73 goals per game.