Rooney (upper body) will rejoin the lineup for Saturday's matchup with the Rangers, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Rooney, who's missed the Devils' last seven games due to an upper-body injury, will return to a bottom-six role against New York. The 26-year-old pivot has only notched one helper in 13 games this campaign, so his return to action will undoubtedly go unnoticed in fantasy circles.