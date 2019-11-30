Markstrom (illness) will patrol the road crease Saturday against the Oilers.

Markstrom was scheduled to start Wednesday but came down with a sickness before the game. He'll get back into action against the divisional rivals, and the 29-year-old has won each of his last two starts and posted a .951 save percentage in the process. It's always risky to deploy goalies for fantasy purposes against Edmonton since Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl can erupt at any point, but luckily, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (hand) is out of the picture.