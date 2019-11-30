Reimer will protect the road net Saturday in Tampa Bay, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Reimer posted a 19-save shutout in his last start, his first perfect outing of 2019-20. Facing Tampa Bay, the league's highest-scoring offense with 3.70 goals per game, Reimer will be hard-pressed to duplicate his last result, so don't expect the Hurricanes' netminder to produce a favorable fantasy result Saturday. Tampa Bay comes in having lost its last two games.