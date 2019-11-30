Hurricanes' James Reimer: Tending twine Saturday
Reimer will protect the road net Saturday in Tampa Bay, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Reimer posted a 19-save shutout in his last start, his first perfect outing of 2019-20. Facing Tampa Bay, the league's highest-scoring offense with 3.70 goals per game, Reimer will be hard-pressed to duplicate his last result, so don't expect the Hurricanes' netminder to produce a favorable fantasy result Saturday. Tampa Bay comes in having lost its last two games.
More News
-
Hurricanes' James Reimer: Logs first shutout of 2019-20•
-
Hurricanes' James Reimer: Gets starting nod in Motor City•
-
Hurricanes' James Reimer: Comes up big in OT win•
-
Hurricanes' James Reimer: Tending twine Saturday•
-
Hurricanes' James Reimer: Rough start in Ottawa•
-
Hurricanes' James Reimer: Stopping pucks Saturday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.