Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Gets starting nod

Greiss will defend the blue paint during Saturday's home matchup with Columbus, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Greiss was a little shaky in his last start Monday against Anaheim, allowing three goals on 23 shots en route to a 3-0 road loss. The 33-year-old German will try to bounce back in a favorable home matchup with a Blue Jackets club that's 3-4-3 on the road this year.