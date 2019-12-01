Sharks' Aaron Dell: Gets starting nod
Dell will start Saturday's road contest in Arizona.
Dell allowed four goals on 25 shots in his last start and will be looking for a better result against the Coyotes on Saturday. Arizona is coming off a 2-1 shootout loss in Vegas and will be looking to get back in the win column. Fortunately for Dell, the Coyotes sit 24th in the league in goals, scoring just 2.67 per game.
