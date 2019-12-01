Penguins' Matt Murray: Struggles continue

Murrray gave up five goals on just 27 shots in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Blues.

Murray has now yielded four or more goals in each of his last four starts and has seen his season save percentage dip below .900. The 25-year-old has just one win in his last six starts and is now 9-5-4 on the season with a 2.84 GAA and an .897 save percentage.