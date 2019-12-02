Blues' Robert Bortuzzo: Eligible to return
Bortuzzo has served his four-game suspension and will be eligible to rejoin the lineup for Monday's contest against the Blackhawks.
Bortuzzo has been prone to healthy scratches this season, so it wouldn't be surprising if he watches another game from the press box if Carl Gunnarsson (illness) is ready to go. The brawny blueliner brings a physical toughness to the lineup, though, so the Blues could utilize him in a bitter division rivalry.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.