Bortuzzo has served his four-game suspension and will be eligible to rejoin the lineup for Monday's contest against the Blackhawks.

Bortuzzo has been prone to healthy scratches this season, so it wouldn't be surprising if he watches another game from the press box if Carl Gunnarsson (illness) is ready to go. The brawny blueliner brings a physical toughness to the lineup, though, so the Blues could utilize him in a bitter division rivalry.