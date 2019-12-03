Lightning's Cory Conacher: Called up from minors
Conacher was recalled from AHL Syracuse on Tuesday.
Conacher has been limited to just three games with the Lightning this season in which he notched one assist, three shots and two hits while averaging 11:04 of ice time. Coach Jon Cooper has repeatedly deployed seven defensemen this year, so the fact that Conacher was called up from the minors doesn't guarantee he will be in the lineup versus Nashville on Tuesday.
More News
