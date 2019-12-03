Halak will patrol the home crease in Tuesday's matchup against the Hurricanes, Marisa Ingemi of the Boston Herald reports.

The Bruins are affording Halak his third start in five games to help keep Tuukka Rask fresh, but Halak certainly deserves the action, as he hasn't lost in regulation since Oct. 10 while posting a .930 save percentage this year. He's set to have his hands full, though, as the Hurricanes averaged 34.5 shots and 3.3 goals per game in November.