Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Gets starting nod

Demko will patrol the crease during Tuesday's home matchup with the Senators.

Demko struggled in his last start Wednesday against the Penguins, surrendering seven goals on 39 shots en route to an 8-6 loss. The 23-year-old American will look to bounce back in a favorable home matchup with an Ottawa team that's 4-10-1 on the road this season.

