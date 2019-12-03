Koskinen will protect the home net in Wednesday's matchup against the Senators, Jim Matheson of the Edmonton Journal reports.

Mike Smith (leg) will be ready to go, but the Oilers will afford Koskinen his fourth start in five games. Koskinen has been stellar lately with a .921 save percentage and 2.74 GAA over his last five outings, and the Senators have lost four straight games and could make it five pending the result of Tuesday's clash against the Canucks.