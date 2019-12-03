Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Starting in Montreal

Greiss will guard the cage during Tuesday's road clash with the Canadiens.

Greiss was fanastic in the month of November, posting a 6-1-0 record while maintaining an impressive 2.04 GAA and .932 save percentage through seven appearances. The 33-year-old German will try to start December off on a high note by picking up his 11th win of the season in a favorable road matchup with a free-falling Montreal team that's lost eight straight games.