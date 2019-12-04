Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Gets starting nod

Vasilevskiy led his team out for warmups and will start in Tuesday's home clash with Nashville, Caley Chelios of the Lightning's official site reports.

The Russian hasn't gotten off to the start expected of him after an outstanding season last year, going just 9-7-1 along with a 2.96 GAA and .906 save percentage in 17 appearances. Vasilevskiy will draw a tough matchup Tuesday, as the Predators rank seventh in the league in goals per game this season (3.31).