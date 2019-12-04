Jets' Dmitry Kulikov: Placed on injured reserve
Kulikov (upper body) was designated for injured reserve Wednesday.
Considering Kulikov is expected to miss 6-8 weeks due to his upper-body injury, his placement on injured reserve was only a matter of time. With the extra roster spot, the Jets claimed center Nick Shore off waivers from the Maple Leafs. In Kulikov's stead, Luca Sbisa (undisclosed) figured to see the most significant uptick in ice time, but is now dealing with an injury of his own.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.