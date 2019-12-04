Kulikov (upper body) was designated for injured reserve Wednesday.

Considering Kulikov is expected to miss 6-8 weeks due to his upper-body injury, his placement on injured reserve was only a matter of time. With the extra roster spot, the Jets claimed center Nick Shore off waivers from the Maple Leafs. In Kulikov's stead, Luca Sbisa (undisclosed) figured to see the most significant uptick in ice time, but is now dealing with an injury of his own.