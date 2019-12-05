Korpisalo will be between the pipes at home versus the Rangers on Thursday, Alison Lukan of The Athletic reports.

Korpisalo registered a 2.71 GAA and .900 save percentage in his last three outings on the way to a 1-2-0 record. The young netminder needs just five more wins to match his career high of 16 from 2015-16. The Finn will look to bounce back with a win over a Rangers squad that is averaging just 29.2 shots (sixth-fewest in the league).