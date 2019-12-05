Clutterbuck (face) will be in the lineup for Thursday's matchup with Vegas, Brian Compton of NHL.com reports.

Clutterbuck exited Tuesday's loss to the Canadiens after taking a cross-check to the face, but he's always been a tough player, so his inclusion in the lineup against the Golden Knights hardly comes as a surprise. The 32-year-old vet has been a steady bottom-six presence for the Islanders this season, but he's only picked up six points in 26 games, so he can be ignored from a fantasy standpoint.