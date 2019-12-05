Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Tending twine Thursday

Rask will defend the cage versus Chicago at home Thursday, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Rask is riding a six-game winning streak during which he recorded a 1.82 GAA and .943 save percentage. The Finn continues to see the bulk of the workload, though is sharing plenty of starts with backup Jaroslav Halak. Last season, the Bruins limited Rask to just 46 appearances and will likely get a similar number of starts in order to keep him ready for the postseason.