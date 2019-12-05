Georgiev will patrol the crease during Thursday's road clash with Columbus, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.

Georgiev was unbeatable during his last start Saturday in New Jersey, stopping all 33 shots he faced en route to a 4-0 win and his first shutout of the season. The 23-year-old netminder will look to stay sharp in a road matchup with a Blue Jackets team that's only averaging 2.50 goals per game at home this campaign, 29th in the NHL.