Tkachuk recorded a power-play assist, two hits and two PIM in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Sabres.

Tkachuk found Sean Monahan, who then set up Johnny Gaudreau for the tying goal at 16:42 of the first period. Tkachuk is riding a four-game point streak with a goal and four helpers in that span. The 21-year-old winger has 25 points, including eight with a man advantage, through 30 games this season.