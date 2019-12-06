Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: Helps out on power play
Tkachuk recorded a power-play assist, two hits and two PIM in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Sabres.
Tkachuk found Sean Monahan, who then set up Johnny Gaudreau for the tying goal at 16:42 of the first period. Tkachuk is riding a four-game point streak with a goal and four helpers in that span. The 21-year-old winger has 25 points, including eight with a man advantage, through 30 games this season.
