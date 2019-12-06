Maple Leafs' Nicolas Petan: Recalled from minors
Petan was promoted from AHL Toronto on Friday.
Petan and fellow call-up Pontus Aberg will compete for roster spots after Andreas Johnsson (leg) was placed on long-term injured reserve. In 13 appearances for the Leafs this year, Petan has notched three helpers, 17 shots and four PIM while averaging 11:34 of ice time. The center has impressed in minimal action with the Marlies with seven points in three games.
