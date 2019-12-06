Penguins' Justin Schultz: Activated off injured reserve

Schultz (undisclosed) was removed from injured reserve Friday ahead of the Pens' clash with Arizona.

Schultz should slot back into the second power-play unit, where he's averaging 3:09 of ice time. Injuries have limited the 29-year-old to just 21 games this year, but he's managed to record eight points in those outings. With the blueliner ready to go, Zach Trotman has been shipped down to the minors and Juuso Riikola figures to be back up in the press box.