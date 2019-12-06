Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Gets starting nod
Georgiev will defend the blue paint during Friday's home matchup with Montreal, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.
Georgiev has been fantastic recently, picking up back-to-back road wins over the Devils and Blue Jackets while posting an unreal 1.01 GAA and .975 save percentage. The 23-year-old netminder will look to keep rolling in a home matchup with a struggling Canadiens club that's gone 1-5-1 in its last seven games.
