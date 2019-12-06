Georgiev will defend the blue paint during Friday's home matchup with Montreal, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.

Georgiev has been fantastic recently, picking up back-to-back road wins over the Devils and Blue Jackets while posting an unreal 1.01 GAA and .975 save percentage. The 23-year-old netminder will look to keep rolling in a home matchup with a struggling Canadiens club that's gone 1-5-1 in its last seven games.