Blackhawks' Olli Maatta: Game-time call
Maatta (illness) will be a game-time decision for Friday's clash with the Devils.
Maatta missed Thursday's win over the Bruins due to an illness, but it looks like he may be feeling well enough to gut it out against New Jersey. Confirmation on the 25-year-old blueliner's status should surface shortly after the Blackhawks take the ice for pregame warmups.
