Kings' Jonathan Quick: Starting in Edmonton
Quick will patrol the crease during Friday's road matchup with the Oilers, NHL.com's Derek Van Diest reports.
Quick was decent in his last start Wednesday against Washington, turning aside 19 of 21 shots, but he ultimately suffered his 12th loss of the campaign due to insufficient goal support. The 33-year-old netminder will try to snap his two-game losing streak in a road clash with an Edmonton squad that's averaging 3.46 goals per game at home this season, 12th in the NHL.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.