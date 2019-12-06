Quick will patrol the crease during Friday's road matchup with the Oilers, NHL.com's Derek Van Diest reports.

Quick was decent in his last start Wednesday against Washington, turning aside 19 of 21 shots, but he ultimately suffered his 12th loss of the campaign due to insufficient goal support. The 33-year-old netminder will try to snap his two-game losing streak in a road clash with an Edmonton squad that's averaging 3.46 goals per game at home this season, 12th in the NHL.