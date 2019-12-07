Play

Penguins' Matt Murray: In goal Saturday

Murray will start Saturday's game versus the Red Wings, Josh Getzoff of PensTV reports.

Murray will be attempting to snap a losing streak that's seen him post a 0-2-3 record in his last six appearances. His last victory came back on Nov.9, but a matchup with the lowly Red Wings could be just what Murray needs to get back in the win column.

More News
Our Latest Stories