Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Patrolling crease Sunday
Kuemper will tend the road goal for Sunday's game against the Blackhawks, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.
The 29-year-old has been sensational as the team's No. 1 goalie this campaign, going 12-6-2 along with a 1.92 GAA and .937 save percentage in 20 appearances. Kuemper will draw a strong matchup against a Chicago offense that ranks just 22nd in goals per game this season (2.72).
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.