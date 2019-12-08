Kuemper will tend the road goal for Sunday's game against the Blackhawks, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.

The 29-year-old has been sensational as the team's No. 1 goalie this campaign, going 12-6-2 along with a 1.92 GAA and .937 save percentage in 20 appearances. Kuemper will draw a strong matchup against a Chicago offense that ranks just 22nd in goals per game this season (2.72).