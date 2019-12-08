Play

Predators' Matt Irwin: Watching from press box

Irwin was a healthy scratch for the third time in the past four games Saturday against the Devils.

The 31-year-old rearguard has played in just 12 of a possible 28 games this season, and has just a single assist to show for his efforts. Clearly, he does not suit up often enough to warrant any real fantasy consideration.

