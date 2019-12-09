Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Gets back in win column

Hellebuyck made 31 saves, allowing two goals in a 3-2 win over Anaheim on Sunday.

The Jets' netminder is no stranger to winning, as Hellebuyck's victory over the Ducks gave him his league-leading 15th victory of the season. He's lost in regulation only twice since the start of November and owns a 15-7-2 record following his eighth home win of 2019-20.