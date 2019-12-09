Play

Senators' Craig Anderson: Lands on IR

Anderson (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Monday, Steve Lloyd of TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Anderson was injured during Saturday's loss to the Flyers, so he won't be eligible to return until this Saturday's clash against the Blue Jackets. Anders Nilsson figures to be the primary starter for now, although the Senators recalled Marcus Hogberg from AHL Belleville to possibly get some tread if Anderson's recovery is extended.

