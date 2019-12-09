Senators' Craig Anderson: Lands on IR
Anderson (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Monday, Steve Lloyd of TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.
Anderson was injured during Saturday's loss to the Flyers, so he won't be eligible to return until this Saturday's clash against the Blue Jackets. Anders Nilsson figures to be the primary starter for now, although the Senators recalled Marcus Hogberg from AHL Belleville to possibly get some tread if Anderson's recovery is extended.
More News
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Will not return•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Hurts leg Saturday•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Starting in Philly•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Wins in return from injury•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Starting against Oilers•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Won't dress against Vancouver•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.