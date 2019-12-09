Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Set to start Monday
Rask was the first goalie off the ice per, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe, indicating he will get the starting nod on the road against Ottawa on Monday.
Rask hasn't lost in regulation in his past eight appearances, as he posted a 6-0-2 record with a .925 save percentage. Even with the strong run of form, the Finnish netminder figures to continue splitting time in the crease with backup Jaroslav Halak. In his previous clash with the Senators, Rask made 33 of a possible 34 saves in a winning effort and will look to repeat his performance Monday.
