Avalanche's Adam Werner: Sent down to AHL
Werner was assigned to AHL Colorado on Tuesday.
Werner went 1-1-0 in two starts at the top level, posting a 3.41 GAA and .914 save percentage along the way. In the minors, Werner has appeared in 14 contests, going 7-5-0 with a .304 GAA and .902 save percentage.
