Sharks' Martin Jones: Tending twine Tuesday
Jones will guard the crease on the road versus the Predators on Tuesday, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.
Jones has slipped back into the poor form that plagued him at the start of the season, as he has lost three straight games in which he posted a 5.57 GAA and was given the hook twice. The team appears set to allow him to play through his struggles, though another disappointing outing could see Aaron Dell get a look against the Rangers on Thursday.
