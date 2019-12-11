Ducks' John Gibson: Hangs on for shootout win
Gibson made 22 saves in regulation and overtime, and turned aside both shootout attempts he faced, in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Wild.
The Ducks squandered an early 2-0 lead and nearly gave the game away when Ryan Getzlaf took a penalty in overtime, but Gibson stood tall in extra time. The 26-year-old netminder has had some trouble getting into the win column consistently, going 4-6-2 since the beginning of November, but on the season he has a respectable 2.82 GAA and .910 save percentage.
