Kassian tallied a pair of goals on five shots and racked up 14 PIM in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Hurricanes.

Kassian got the Oilers on the board midway through the second period and tied the game at 3-3 just under six minutes into the third. It was his first multi-goal game of the season and his five shots were a season high. The rugged winger now has 11 goals and 21 points in 30 games, and is enjoying a career year as he heads toward unrestricted free agency.