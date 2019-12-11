Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: In goal Wednesday
Halak will get the starting nod on the road versus Washington on Wednesday, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.
The Bruins have deployed an even 50/50 split in goal over the past eight games and will continue that trend heading into a back-to-back versus Washington and Tampa Bay on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively. In his last four outings, the Slovak went 3-1-0 with an impressive 1.51 GAA, but faces the difficult task of shutting down a Caps offense that is converting at a 3.56 goals per game rate.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.