Halak will get the starting nod on the road versus Washington on Wednesday, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.

The Bruins have deployed an even 50/50 split in goal over the past eight games and will continue that trend heading into a back-to-back versus Washington and Tampa Bay on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively. In his last four outings, the Slovak went 3-1-0 with an impressive 1.51 GAA, but faces the difficult task of shutting down a Caps offense that is converting at a 3.56 goals per game rate.