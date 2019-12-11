Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Gets starting nod Thursday
Rask will be between the pipes for Thursday's road clash with Tampa Bay, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.
Rask will get the second game of the Bruins' back-to-back, while Jaroslav Halak takes Wednesday's matchup with Washington. In the team's last eight outings, the two netminders have evenly split the workload and could continue to do so for much of the year. Without a majority share of the net, Rask is unlikely to offer top-end fantasy value, despite an impressive 13-3-3 record which includes two shutouts and a .927 save percentage in 19 outings.
