Capitals' Braden Holtby: Between pipes against Bruins
Holtby will tend the twine for Wednesday's matchup with Boston at home, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.
Holtby saw a four-game winning streak come to an end versus Columbus on Monday, a game in which he gave up four goals on 37 shots (.892 save percentage). The veteran netminder will look to bounce back against a Boston squad he defeated last time out (Nov. 16) by stopping 21 of 23 shots on net, though the B's were without Patrice Bergeron in that matchup.
