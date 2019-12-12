Bruins' Torey Krug: Good to go
Krug (undisclosed) will be in the lineup for Thursday's game against Tampa Bay, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports.
Krug underwent x-rays following Wednesday's loss to the Capitals, but it appears as though that was likely just a precautionary measure. The 28-year-old rearguard will slot into his usual role skating on the Bruins' second pairing and top power-play unit against the Lightning.
