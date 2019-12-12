Play

Rittich will guard the crease for Thursday's clash with Toronto, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Rittich is riding a four-game winning streak and hasn't lost in regulation since Nov. 21 versus the Blues. The netminder gave up four goals his last time out against Colorado on Monday and is facing a star-studded Leafs squad that is capable of putting up goals.

