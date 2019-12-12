Kuemper will defend the blue paint during Thursday's home clash with Chicago, Alexander Kinkopf of the Coyotes' official website reports.

Kuemper wasn't great in his last start Sunday against the Blackhawks, surrendering three goals on 29 shots, but he ultimately did enough to pick up his eighth road victory of the season. The 29-year-old will be looking to best the same opponent again Thursday, but this time he'll be playing at home, where he's compiled a 5-4-1 record while posting a 1.99 GAA and .938 save percentage in 10 appearances this year.