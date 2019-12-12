Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Gets starting nod
Kuemper will defend the blue paint during Thursday's home clash with Chicago, Alexander Kinkopf of the Coyotes' official website reports.
Kuemper wasn't great in his last start Sunday against the Blackhawks, surrendering three goals on 29 shots, but he ultimately did enough to pick up his eighth road victory of the season. The 29-year-old will be looking to best the same opponent again Thursday, but this time he'll be playing at home, where he's compiled a 5-4-1 record while posting a 1.99 GAA and .938 save percentage in 10 appearances this year.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.