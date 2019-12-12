Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Guarding cage Thursday
Fleury will patrol the blue paint versus St. Louis on the road Thursday.
Fleury put together a strong performance in his first game back from a personal absence, in which he stopped 28 of 29 shots in a winning effort over Chicago. The Flower needs just three more wins to tie Curtis Joseph for sixth overall in career wins and will look for No. 452 against the Blues.
