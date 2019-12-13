Ducks' John Gibson: Between pipes Thursday
Gibson will tend the home goal for Thursday's game against the Kings, Helene Elliott of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Gibson has had a solid stretch in his past five games, going 2-2-1 with a 2.14 GAA and .916 save percentage in that span. He'll face a great matchup Thursday, however, taking on a Kings offense that ranks 29th in the league in goals per game this year (2.50).
